Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,481 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 48,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $102.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.11. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.