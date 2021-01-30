Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 96,728 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,728 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $77.15 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,117.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,490. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

