Connectome Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $1.08 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome token can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00069191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.96 or 0.00905973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00051824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.40 or 0.04566380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00028739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018508 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome is a token. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

Connectome Token Trading

Connectome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

