Conning Inc. Acquires 2,040 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 84.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,071,000 after acquiring an additional 636,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $126.08 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.