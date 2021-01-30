Conning Inc. Buys 2,291 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 188,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 83,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

