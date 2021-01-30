Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.