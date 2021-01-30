Conning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after buying an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,835.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,778.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,641.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

