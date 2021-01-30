Conning Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock opened at $543.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.87, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $566.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $537.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

