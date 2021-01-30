Conning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Conning Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

