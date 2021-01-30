Conning Inc. Sells 3,389 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $60.43 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

