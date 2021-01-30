Conning Inc. Sells 721 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.31. The company has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.14.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

