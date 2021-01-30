Conning Inc. Takes $1.63 Million Position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Conning Inc. owned 0.82% of FTS International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FTS International stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. FTS International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

Get FTS International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 4,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $80,331.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.