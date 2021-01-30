Constellation (DAG) Trading Up 73.8% Over Last 7 Days

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $18.48 million and $959,477.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 73.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $311.39 or 0.00906106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.32 or 0.04685807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018421 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028125 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

DAG is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.