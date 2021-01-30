Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,800 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the December 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 839,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Constellium stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. 648,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,050. Constellium has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.21. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 12.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 41.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 78,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

