Contentos Hits Market Capitalization of $25.17 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $25.17 million and $6.00 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00068345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00901504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.69 or 0.04410208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018443 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00027758 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,831,535,834 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

