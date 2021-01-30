ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post $735.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $734.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WISH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of WISH opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ContextLogic stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.