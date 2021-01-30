Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Down 55.9% in January

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 90,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,854. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTTAY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

