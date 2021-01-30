CONTRACOIN Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $15.47 million and approximately $22,950.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00079788 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.77 or 0.00897774 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000942 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015855 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000201 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,294,170 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

