Contrasting WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and WSFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $516.79 million 3.15 $110.43 million $1.05 12.14 WSFS Financial $709.20 million 3.05 $148.81 million $3.74 11.49

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. WSFS Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and WSFS Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 11.80% 7.20% 0.85% WSFS Financial 13.83% 4.91% 0.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Northwest Bancshares and WSFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 WSFS Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.27%. WSFS Financial has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.06%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than WSFS Financial.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Northwest Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services; and employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance As of December 31, 2019, it operated 181 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, and eastern Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; and offers mortgage and title services. Additionally, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 118 offices, including 45 in Delaware, 55 in Pennsylvania, 16 in New Jersey, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.