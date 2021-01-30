CorionX (CORX) Price Hits $0.0071 on Exchanges

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One CorionX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CorionX has traded 963% higher against the U.S. dollar. CorionX has a market capitalization of $530,958.46 and $614,763.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx

CorionX Token Trading

CorionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

