CorionX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $141,747.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, CorionX has traded up 759.6% against the dollar. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $431,113.00 and approximately $141,747.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.88 or 0.00911599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00056589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.06 or 0.04574674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019216 BTC.

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx

CorionX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

