Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.30.

CSOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,505,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 366,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,217 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,205,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,917,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 208.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 199,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 134,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -80.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

