Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 37,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Walmart by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 487,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,233,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Walmart by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Shares of WMT opened at $140.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average of $141.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

