Cornichon Price Tops $0.0746 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Cornichon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $919.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cornichon has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00131262 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00266138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00065884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034297 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,399,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,157,089 tokens. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cornichon Token Trading

Cornichon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

