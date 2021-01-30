Corrado Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 156,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Lumen Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,307,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,219,020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
