Corrado Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 156,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Lumen Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,307,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,219,020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

