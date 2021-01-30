Corrado Advisors LLC Decreases Position in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,599 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $202,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $493,000.

East Resources Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.97 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,313. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

