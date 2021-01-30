Corrado Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Discovery makes up 1.2% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Discovery by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 416,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 116,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 227,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Barclays cut Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,444,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,202,110. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

