Corrado Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Shares of DBOC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,885. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.