Corrado Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust comprises 1.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,484,000 after buying an additional 749,595 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,359,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 405,836 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,760,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after buying an additional 1,171,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,683. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

