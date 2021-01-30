Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 4,990 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,269,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Corning by 1,450.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 784,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Corning by 52.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 310,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Corning by 225.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 235,157 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,565,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,707. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.