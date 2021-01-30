Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 6,798 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 691,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000.

NYSEARCA PJUN traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,892. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

