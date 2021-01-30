Corrado Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 4.9% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 768,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,482,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 391,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,364 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU remained flat at $$17.55 on Friday. 30,994,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,271,316. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

