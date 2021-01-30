Corrado Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 5.1% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,451,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,924,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,773. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

