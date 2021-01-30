Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) Shares Up 1.6%

Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.19. 217,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 194,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

