Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.45

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and traded as low as $2.14. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 217,077 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $270.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

