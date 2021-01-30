Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Reaches $1.72 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.22 or 0.00023897 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $501.71 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,295.15 or 0.99648343 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00024760 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000221 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 267,391,404 coins and its circulating supply is 209,606,801 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos' official message board is blog.cosmos.network .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

