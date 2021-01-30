Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $386.64.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $352.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

