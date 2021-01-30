COTI Hits Market Cap of $37.27 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00048480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00131460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00267905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00066129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00065846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00035041 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

