Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 7,333 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12,384.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 215,250 shares during the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,448,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,232,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average is $102.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

