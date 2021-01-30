Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 59,867 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 263.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,867 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.