Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $250.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $262.61.

