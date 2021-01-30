Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 190.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $73.60 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $78.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.14.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

