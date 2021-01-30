Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,119 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 644,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 53,799 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 36,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

