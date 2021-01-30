Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,466 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Oracle by 49.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,153 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

