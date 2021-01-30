Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 3,792 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 256,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

