Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 4,026 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $128.21 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

