Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 4,216 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after buying an additional 3,248,260 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after buying an additional 2,675,776 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

