Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 4,701 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.49 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.