Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 500 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,102,000 after purchasing an additional 352,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,728 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,529,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $299.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.45 and its 200 day moving average is $294.76. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

