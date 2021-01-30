Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 905 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $76,417,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in PepsiCo by 20.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,959,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,539,000 after acquiring an additional 333,101 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

